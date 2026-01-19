The 598th Range Squadron conducted a three-ship A-10 Thunderbolt II flyover to honor Mr.Goodson’s service at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 15, 2026. Service members are rendered a final salute recognizing a lifetime of commitment and dedication to our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 12:59
|Photo ID:
|9486419
|VIRIN:
|220115-F-YW699-1015
|Resolution:
|2407x3606
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.