Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service

Mr. Mike Goodson’s family and friends gather together for a memorial A-10 Thunderbolt II flyover at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 15, 2026. Mr. Goodson was a retired Air Force Veteran and former employee at APAFR for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)