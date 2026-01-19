Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 598th Range Squadron conducted a three-ship A-10 Thunderbolt II flyover to honor Mr.Goodson’s service at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 15, 2026. Service members are rendered a final salute recognizing a lifetime of commitment and dedication to our nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)