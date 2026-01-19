(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service [Image 1 of 6]

    Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service

    AVON PARK, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albert Chang, 598th Range Squadron commander, delivers remarks to Mr. Mike Goodson’s family and friends during a memorial flyover at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 15, 2026. Mr. Goodson was a retired Air Force Veteran and former employee at APAFR for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 12:59
    Photo ID: 9486400
    VIRIN: 220115-F-YW699-1006
    Resolution: 5498x3670
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: AVON PARK, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MacDill Air Force Base
    A-10 Thunderbird II
    Avon Park Air Foce Range
    598th RANS

