Avon Park Memorial Flyover honoring nearly 50 years of faithful service

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Albert Chang, 598th Range Squadron commander, delivers remarks to Mr. Mike Goodson’s family and friends during a memorial flyover at Avon Park Air Force Range, Florida, Jan. 15, 2026. Mr. Goodson was a retired Air Force Veteran and former employee at APAFR for nearly half a century. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)