The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The Idaho Air National Guard’s 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year pose with Idaho Air National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing leadership at the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Through an extensive and tedious selection process, these Airmen were selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY recipients in their respected categories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)