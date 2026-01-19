(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Morgan 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Senior Master Sergeant Michael Reece with the 124th Operations Group poses with Idaho Air National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing leadership at the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Reece was selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY in the Senior NCO category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 12:35
    Photo ID: 9486401
    VIRIN: 260116-Z-VT588-2141
    Resolution: 7561x4726
    Size: 15.06 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Joseph Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year
    The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OAY
    Idaho Air National Guard
    outstanding airman
    Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery