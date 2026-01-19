The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sergeant Michael Reece with the 124th Operations Group poses with Idaho Air National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing leadership at the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Reece was selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY in the Senior NCO category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)