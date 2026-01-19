The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Tyler Day with the 124th Medical Group poses with Idaho Air National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing leadership at the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Day was selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY in the Airman category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)