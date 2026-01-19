The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

The recipients of the Idaho Air National Guard’s 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet awards pose alongside one another at the 124th Fighter Wing’s 2025 OAY Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Through an extensive and tedious selection process, these Airmen were selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY recipients in their respected categories. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
