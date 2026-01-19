The 124th Fighter Wing's Outstanding Airmen of the Year

Staff Sergeant Brendon Remezas with the 124th Maintenance Group poses with Idaho Air National Guard and 124th Fighter Wing leadership at the 2025 Outstanding Airman of the Year Banquet at the Idaho Outdoor Field House, Boise, Idaho, January 16, 2026. Remezas was selected as the IDANG’S 2025 OAY in the NCO category. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Technical Sergeant Joseph R. Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 12:35
|Photo ID:
|9486399
|VIRIN:
|260116-Z-VT588-2091
|Resolution:
|7576x4735
|Size:
|13.52 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
