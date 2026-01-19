Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) stand in formation during a promotion ceremony held in the field at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. Army nurses routinely operate in field environments across Europe, supporting training exercises that require medical care, leadership, and readiness beyond traditional clinical settings. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)