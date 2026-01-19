Capt. Conor L. Lineberger addresses Soldiers from the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) following his promotion to captain during a field training exercise at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. Assigned to a medical unit operating in a field environment, Lineberger said serving alongside Soldiers during training shapes how he approaches leadership and care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany
