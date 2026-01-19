(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

    ANSBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.18.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Conor L. Lineberger addresses Soldiers from the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) following his promotion to captain during a field training exercise at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. Assigned to a medical unit operating in a field environment, Lineberger said serving alongside Soldiers during training shapes how he approaches leadership and care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 11:05
    Photo ID: 9486292
    VIRIN: 260118-A-MP101-3432
    Resolution: 5043x3362
    Size: 4.85 MB
    Location: ANSBACH, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany
    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany
    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany
    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery