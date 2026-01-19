Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Conor L. Lineberger addresses Soldiers from the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) following his promotion to captain during a field training exercise at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. Assigned to a medical unit operating in a field environment, Lineberger said serving alongside Soldiers during training shapes how he approaches leadership and care. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)