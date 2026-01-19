Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | Peyton Lineberger pins the rank of captain onto her husband, Capt. Conor L. Lineberger, an Army nurse with the 557th Medical Company (Area Support), during a promotion ceremony held in the field at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. The ceremony was intentionally held during training to recognize the milestone without disrupting the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

ANSBACH, Germany — Soldiers with the 557th Medical Company (Area Support) paused training Jan. 19, 2026, as one of their own was recognized during a promotion ceremony held in the field.

Capt. Conor L. Lineberger, an Army nurse (66H) assigned to the 557th Medical Company (Area Support), 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, 30th Medical Brigade, was promoted during a company field training exercise at Franken Kaserne. His wife, Peyton Lineberger, pinned his new rank during the ceremony.

The promotion took place during the Army Nurse Corps’ 125th anniversary year, which was formally established by law on Feb. 2, 1901. Army nurses have served alongside Soldiers since the nation’s founding, with documented roles dating back to the Continental Army in 1776, as well as service during the Civil War and Spanish-American War.

For Lineberger, the timing and location of the ceremony reflect his view of his role as both a nurse and an officer.

Lineberger said serving in the field alongside Soldiers is central to his approach to leadership and care.

“Being in the field with the unit matters,” Lineberger said. “As a nurse and as a leader, my job is to serve the Soldiers I’m with, wherever that mission takes us.”

Lineberger said the decision to hold the promotion during training was deliberate, intended to recognize the unit while minimizing disruption to the exercise.

“It was a chance to give Soldiers a short break and build esprit de corps,” Lineberger said. “Then it was back to training.”

Peers say Lineberger’s leadership has had a measurable impact since joining the unit.

Maj. John Malone, battalion surgeon for the 421st Multifunctional Medical Battalion, described Lineberger as one of the most motivated officers in the formation, noting his role in strengthening medical training and readiness.

Since arriving, Lineberger has helped develop and execute a structured training plan focused on individual critical medical tasks, coordinating efforts across providers and medics to ensure consistent, recurring instruction.

“He takes initiative and follows through,” Malone said. “That directly benefits the Soldiers and the unit.”

The promotion marked a personal milestone as well.

Peyton Lineberger said the ceremony represented years of sustained effort and sacrifice, both professionally and personally.

“When you look back on everything it took to get here, this promotion reflects the hard work he’s put in and the people he’s helped along the way,” she said.

Being present for the ceremony mattered more to her than where it took place.

“I didn’t care where it was, as long as I could be there,” Lineberger said.

As the exercise resumed and Soldiers returned to training, the promotion served as a reminder of the Army Nurse Corps’ enduring role in supporting Soldiers in both clinical and operational environments.

For Lineberger, the setting underscored the purpose behind the rank.

“This is where we work,” he said. “This is where we serve.”