Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

Peyton Lineberger pins the rank of captain onto her husband, Capt. Conor L. Lineberger, an Army nurse with the 557th Medical Company (Area Support), during a promotion ceremony held in the field at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. The ceremony was intentionally held during training to recognize the milestone without disrupting the exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)