Army nurse promoted during field training exercise in Germany

Capt. Conor L. Lineberger, an Army nurse assigned to the 557th Medical Company (Area Support), is promoted during a company field training exercise at Franken Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 19, 2026. His wife, Peyton Lineberger, pinned his new rank during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)