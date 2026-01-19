The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray recovers a lighted buoy from the water offshore Cumberland Island, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook lifted the buoy from Dungeness Beach and relocated it one mile offshore, where the cutter Maria Bray crew recovered it for maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9485936
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-AA111-6378
|Resolution:
|2886x3848
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army, Coast Guard recover, relocate beached buoy on Cumberland Island [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.