    U.S. Army, Coast Guard recover, relocate beached buoy on Cumberland Island [Image 3 of 12]

    U.S. Army, Coast Guard recover, relocate beached buoy on Cumberland Island

    ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray recovers a lighted buoy from the water offshore Cumberland Island, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook lifted the buoy from Dungeness Beach and relocated it one mile offshore, where the cutter Maria Bray crew recovered it for maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 06:34
    Photo ID: 9485936
    VIRIN: 260114-A-AA111-6378
    Resolution: 2886x3848
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army, Coast Guard recover, relocate beached buoy on Cumberland Island [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

