U.S. Army, Coast Guard recover, relocate beached buoy on Cumberland Island

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray recovers a lighted buoy from the water offshore Cumberland Island, Georgia, Jan. 14, 2026. A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook lifted the buoy from Dungeness Beach and relocated it one mile offshore, where the cutter Maria Bray crew recovered it for maintenance. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)