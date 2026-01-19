U.S. Soldiers assigned to 703d Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, work alongside members of the U.S. Coast Guard to dig out submerged portions of a stranded USCG buoy on Cumberland Island, Georgia in order to relocate it to an offshore site on Jan. 14, 2026. The buoy was relocated and recovered one mile offshore by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray and taken to Mayport, Florida, for maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Decean Brown)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9485930
|VIRIN:
|260114-A-PO098-8164
|Resolution:
|6024x4024
|Size:
|4.71 MB
|Location:
|ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division conducts air movement buoy operation with Coast Guard [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.