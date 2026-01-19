3rd Infantry Division conducts air movement buoy operation with Coast Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to 703d Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, rigs a beached U.S. Coast Guard buoy on Cumberland Island, Georgia in order to relocate it to an offshore site on Jan. 14, 2026. The operation to move the buoy would restore navigational safety and protect the coastline, demonstrating joint interoperability and precision aviation. The buoy was relocated and recovered one mile offshore by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray and taken to Mayport, Florida, for maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Decean Brown)