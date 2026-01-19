(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3rd Infantry Division conducts air movement buoy operation with Coast Guard [Image 5 of 12]

    3rd Infantry Division conducts air movement buoy operation with Coast Guard

    ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 703d Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, rig a beached U.S. Coast Guard buoy on Cumberland Island, Georgia in order to relocate it to an offshore site on Jan. 14, 2026. The buoy was relocated and recovered one mile offshore by the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Maria Bray and taken to Mayport, Florida, for maintenance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Decean Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2026
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 06:34
    Photo ID: 9485932
    VIRIN: 260114-A-PO098-3236
    Resolution: 6024x4024
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: ST. MARYS, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division conducts air movement buoy operation with Coast Guard [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

