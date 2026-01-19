U.S. Airmen assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron unload Humvees from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS and C-17 deployed to the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9485854
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-OE100-1293
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.