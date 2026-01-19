16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron sits on the flight line at an undisclosed location ­­­­­­during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR ensuring rapid mobility for personnel and equipment anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)