16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jansy Pedrosa-Cruz, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load master, ­­­­­­­directs the loading of a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. Loadmasters assigned to the 16th EAS are responsible for supervising the loading, securing and unloading of cargo, vehicles and personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)