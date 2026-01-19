(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jansy Pedrosa-Cruz, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load master, ­­­­­­­directs the loading of a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS and C-17 deployed to the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.21.2026 02:25
    Photo ID: 9485847
    VIRIN: 251220-F-OE100-1101
    Resolution: 3419x2279
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Combat Camera
    C-17
    USCENTCOM
    16th EAS

