U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jansy Pedrosa-Cruz, 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron load master, directs the loading of a Humvee onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS and C-17 deployed to the CENTCOM AOR to help defend U.S. interests, promote regional security and deter aggression in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2026 02:25
|Photo ID:
|9485847
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-OE100-1101
|Resolution:
|3419x2279
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Travis Knauss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.