16th EAS conducts cargo mission within CENTCOM AOR

U.S. Airmen secure cargo inside a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 16th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron during a mission in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The 16th EAS directly supports the CENTCOM mission through cargo operations across the AOR enabling the movement of personnel and equipment anytime of the day or night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Travis Knauss)