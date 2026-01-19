USS Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Rear. Adm. Chris Cavanaugh, right, commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents the Legion of Merit to Capt. Mike Thompson, left, outgoing commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), during a change of command ceremony held at the Naval Base Guam theater, Jan. 16, 2026. Capt. Mike Rodiguez relieved Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)