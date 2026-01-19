NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Stephen Martin, assigned to submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), center, parades the colors during a change of command ceremony for the ship, Jan. 16, 2026. Capt. Mike Rodriguez relieved Capt. Mike Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)
|Date Taken:
|07.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9485757
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-SV075-1069
|Resolution:
|3270x4905
|Size:
|1.98 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Karri Langerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.