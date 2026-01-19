(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command

    GUAM

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Capt. Mike Thompson, outgoing commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), delivers remarks to the crew during a change of command ceremony for the ship held at the Naval Base Guam theater, Jan. 16, 2026. Capt. Mike Rodriguez relieved Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9485760
    VIRIN: 260116-N-SV075-1088
    Resolution: 4992x3328
    Size: 2.05 MB
    Location: GU
