Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Capt. Mike Rodriguez, incoming commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), delivers remarks to the crew during a change of command ceremony for the ship, Jan. 16, 2026. Rodriguez relieved Capt. Mike Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2026 20:58
|Photo ID:
|9485762
|VIRIN:
|260116-N-SV075-1145
|Resolution:
|4973x3315
|Size:
|2 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
