    Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command [Image 6 of 9]

    Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command

    GUAM

    01.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Karri Langerman 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Capt. Mike Rodriguez, incoming commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), delivers remarks to the crew during a change of command ceremony for the ship, Jan. 16, 2026. Rodriguez relieved Capt. Mike Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2026
    Date Posted: 01.20.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9485762
    VIRIN: 260116-N-SV075-1145
    Resolution: 4973x3315
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: GU
