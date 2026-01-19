Frank Cable Holds a Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Jan. 16, 2026) – Capt. Mike Rodriguez, incoming commanding officer of submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), delivers remarks to the crew during a change of command ceremony for the ship, Jan. 16, 2026. Rodriguez relieved Capt. Mike Thompson as commanding officer of Frank Cable during the ceremony. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Karri Langerman)