Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz of Troy, Ill., created a "Career Development Roadmap" to help Illinois Air National Guard Airmen progress. CCMSgt. Mertz started as the Illinois Air National Guard’s new State Command Chief Master Sergeant on Oct. 1. As Command Chief, Mertz serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and the Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard concerning matters of morale, welfare, and development of the enlisted force. (Graphic by Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Brian Ellison, 126th Air Refueling Wing, Illinois Air National Guard)