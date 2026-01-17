Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz of Troy, Ill., started as the Illinois Air National Guard’s new State Command Chief Master Sergeant on Oct. 1. As Command Chief, Mertz serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and the Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard concerning matters of morale, welfare, and development of the enlisted force.
Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’
