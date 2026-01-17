Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz of Troy, Ill., discusses professional development with a fellow Airman at the Illinois Air National Guard’s headquarters in Springfield on Jan. 10. Mertz started as the Illinois Air National Guard’s new State Command Chief Master Sergeant on Oct. 1. He has created a “Career Development Roadmap” to assist Airmen as they progress. (Photo by Army Sgt. Geraldo Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)