Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’ Your browser does not support the audio element.

New State Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz’s priorities as he settles into his new job as the Illinois Air National Guard’s senior enlisted Airman might be summarized into one six-letter word: PEOPLE.

“You have to have quality, trained, people,” said Mertz, who lives in Troy, Ill. and works as a civilian in finance for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. “That plays directly into readiness for our state mission and our federal mission.”

Mertz assumed the State Command Chief Master Sergeant position on Oct. 1 from Command Chief Master Sgt. Marlon Burton of Park Forest, who will have a retirement ceremony this spring after decades of military service. Starting on the same day as a historically long federal government shutdown was far from ideal, Mertz said, but at least he was able to see the resilience in the enlisted force from the beginning.

“Command Chief Master Sgt. Mertz is passionate about Airmen and advocating in matters that improve quality of life,” said Illinois Air National Guard Chief of Staff Brig. Gen. Kevin Jacobs, who worked with Mertz for several years at the 126th Air Refueling Wing. “I’m excited to have him here at the state level.”

Mertz’s advice to new Airmen is to “Learn your job. Get all the training you can possibly get,” he said. “It took me a while to figure out what I really wanted to do…But how I set myself apart from my peers was to embrace education from my associate’s degree to my bachelor’s to an MBA, and a number of professional development courses.”

This education “opened his aperture” to think strategically, he said. So, when he discusses the priorities of The Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, with the Illinois Air National Guard’s senior officers, Brig. Gen. Jacobs and Assistant Adjutant General – Air Col. (promotable) Steve Rice, he can successfully advise them on enlisted matters and help institute changes that will increase readiness.

The Illinois Air National Guard is looking at several ways to enhance both recruiting and retention, Mertz said.

Illinois Air National Guard recruiting now falls under one command at the state level allowing for the more effective synching of recruiting efforts between all three of the state’s wings and to better resource the recruiters. “Recruiters also now have a clear career glidepath.”

In addition, the Illinois Air National Guard is looking to do more cross-service recruiting events and training with their counterparts in the Illinois Army National Guard, Mertz said.

The Illinois National Guard’s senior leaders also want to encourage more cross-communication between the Illinois Air National Guard’s three wings and with the Illinois Army National Guard. The enlisted force can help with that, he said. “Get to know your counterpart at different bases across the state of Illinois,” he said.

The Illinois National Guard and the military is joint, he said. This could be seen in the COVID-19 response missions and the civil disturbance missions of 2019-2020, where Illinois National Guard Airmen often worked side-by-side with Soldiers. It also can be seen in the military operations you read about in the news today. However, the services don’t often train together. Mertz would like to encourage more joint training with the Illinois Army National Guard.

Those Airmen that seek out joint experience, professional development courses, expand their job skills, and request mentorship will position themselves for future success. More importantly, they will help position the organization for success, he said.

“I have been blessed in my career. People have deliberately developed me,” Mertz said. He plans to do the same for others. As the 126th Air Refueling Wing Command Chief, he created a “Career Development Roadmap,” which he is adapting to use at the state level. The roadmap helps guide Airmen through the education, leadership experience, and technical skills both required and recommended to progress from Airman to Chief Master Sergeant. While the roadmap certainly doesn’t take the place of one-on-one counseling and mentorship, it is a good tool to help Airmen understand the path ahead, Mertz said.

As Command Chief, Mertz serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and the Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard concerning matters of morale, welfare, and development of the enlisted force. He also serves as the Enlisted Field Advisory Council board, which helps identify problems or processes that need to be changed. “This is an avenue to National Guard Bureau to help make positive changes at the national level,” he said.

He oversees multiple programs such as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year program as well as the Stripes for Exceptional Performers program and helps manage the Illinois Air National Guard’s professional development course seats. He is also on the Outstanding Airmen of the Year regional board.

He joined the Illinois Air National Guard in April 2000 where he was assigned to the 126th Security Forces Squadron, holding various leadership positions within the organization such as fireteam leader, squad leader, and standard/evaluations NCOIC. In 2014, Mertz became the First Sergeant for the 126th Security Forces Squadron and served in that position until he was selected as the Wing First Sergeant.

Mertz has deployed multiple times – to Albania in 2000, Turkey in 2001, Bahrain in 2003, Iraq in 2009, and Kuwait in 2016. He lives in Troy with his spouse, Amanda. They have two daughters, 14-year-old Alaina and 10-year-old Audrey.