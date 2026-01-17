Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Some of the many coins and badges Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz of Troy, Ill., has received during his decades of military service are displayed in his office at Illinois Air National Guard headquarters in Springfield, Ill. CCMSgt. Mertz started as the Illinois Air National Guard’s new State Command Chief Master Sergeant on Oct. 1. As Command Chief, Mertz serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and the Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard concerning matters of morale, welfare, and development of the enlisted force. (Photo by Army Sgt. Geraldo Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)