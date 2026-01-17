(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Illinois Air National Guard's New Top Enlisted Leader: 'Get All the Training You Can'

    Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gerardo Valdes 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Some of the many coins and badges Command Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Mertz of Troy, Ill., has received during his decades of military service are displayed in his office at Illinois Air National Guard headquarters in Springfield, Ill. CCMSgt. Mertz started as the Illinois Air National Guard’s new State Command Chief Master Sergeant on Oct. 1. As Command Chief, Mertz serves as the principal advisor to the Assistant Adjutant General – Air and the Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard concerning matters of morale, welfare, and development of the enlisted force. (Photo by Army Sgt. Geraldo Valdes, Illinois National Guard Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2026
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 12:46
    Photo ID: 9483385
    VIRIN: 260110-A-KF845-5565
    Resolution: 6000x2836
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Illinois Air National Guard's New Top Enlisted Leader: 'Get All the Training You Can', by SSG Gerardo Valdes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Illinois Air National Guard’s New Top Enlisted Leader: ‘Get All the Training You Can’

    career development
    leadership
    NCO
    Illinois Air National Guard

