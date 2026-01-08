332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper drives an M1 Abrams tank off a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The tank will later be employed in support of additional security and defensive operations throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)