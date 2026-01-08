332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron marshals a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The joint effort between the 16th AS, the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper reinforced the theater’s defensive posture and commitment to force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)