    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 332nd Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron marshals a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 16th Airlift Squadron in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The joint effort between the 16th AS, the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper reinforced the theater's defensive posture and commitment to force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks, by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

