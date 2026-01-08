332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sgt. First Class Eivar Amaya, 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper M1 Abrams tank commander, operates a tank in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The M1 will later be employed in support of additional security and defensive operations throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)