    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks [Image 6 of 8]

    332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Sgt. First Class Eivar Amaya, 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper M1 Abrams tank commander, operates a tank in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The M1 will later be employed in support of additional security and defensive operations throughout the AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 00:16
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Abrams M1A1 Main Battle Tank
    16 AS
    278 Armored Cavalry Regiment
    332 AEW
    CENTCOM

