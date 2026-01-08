332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Daniel South, 16th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader, guides a forklift towards a C-17 Globemaster III in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The joint effort between the 16th AS, the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, and 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper reinforced the theater’s defensive posture and commitment to force protection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)