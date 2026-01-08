U.S. Sgt. First Class Eivar Amaya, 3rd Squadron 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment Task Force Reaper M1 Abrams tank commander guides a tank off a flight line in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2025. The tank’s arrival is part of a broader effort to supply joint forces with additional defensive equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
This work, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing receives M1 Abrams tanks [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS