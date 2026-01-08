U.S. Airmen participate in a Hustler 6 Memorial walk in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The event honored the enduring legacy of the Hustler 6 through a physical tribute symbolizing remembrance, resilience, and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2026 00:01
|Photo ID:
|9483251
|VIRIN:
|251220-F-KM205-1004
|Resolution:
|6025x4017
|Size:
|3.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, 32nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed