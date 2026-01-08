332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen participate in a Hustler 6 memorial walk in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The event honored the enduring legacy of the Hustler 6 through a physical tribute symbolizing remembrance, resilience and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)