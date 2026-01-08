(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial [Image 5 of 5]

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen participate in a Hustler 6 memorial walk in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The event honored the enduring legacy of the Hustler 6 through a physical tribute symbolizing remembrance, resilience and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 01.17.2026 00:01
    Photo ID: 9483252
    VIRIN: 251220-F-KM205-1005
    Resolution: 5820x3880
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Karalyn Degraffenreed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFCENT
    Hustler 6
    Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI)
    332 AEW
    CENTCOM

