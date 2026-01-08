332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Fallon, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, gives a speech during a Hustler 6 Memorial in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The memorial honored the six members of Task Force Crimson, known as the “Hustler 6,” who were killed during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)