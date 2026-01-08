(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial [Image 2 of 5]

    332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karalyn Degraffenreed 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Charles Fallon, 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing commander, speaks during a Hustler 6 Memorial in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The memorial honored the six members of Task Force Crimson, known as the “Hustler 6,” who were killed during a joint Air Force Office of Special Investigations and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)

