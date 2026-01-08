332nd Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron, AFOSI host Hustler 6 Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Special Agent Daniel Kuertz, Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 2417 senior enlisted leader, gives opening remarks during a Hustler 6 Memorial in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 20, 2025. The memorial honored the six members of Task Force Crimson, known as the “Hustler 6,” who were killed during a joint AFOSI and Security Forces patrol near Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan, on Dec. 21, 2015. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kari Degraffenreed)