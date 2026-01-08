2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen from the 36th Intelligence Squadron and Air Combat Command Operations Analysis Squadron compete against each other during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The volleyball tournament consisted of teams facing off in a single elimination battle with the undefeated team labeled as the winner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)