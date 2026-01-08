U.S. Airmen from the 36th Intelligence Squadron and Air Combat Command Operations Analysis Squadron compete against each other during the Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The volleyball tournament consisted of teams facing off in a single elimination battle with the undefeated team labeled as the winner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2026 21:56
|Photo ID:
|9483194
|VIRIN:
|260116-F-PG418-1642
|Resolution:
|4021x3020
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.