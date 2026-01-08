2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Jadon Wiley, USS John C. Stennis electrician's mate, prepares to jump serve during the annual Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The games are

designed to increase moral and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)