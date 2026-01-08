2026 Winter Crossbow Games

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, presents the Winter Crossbow Games first place trophy to the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The Crossbow Games promotes physical fitness and fosters a sense of community among all squadrons across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)