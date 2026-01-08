(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Winter Crossbow Games

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing installation commander, presents the Winter Crossbow Games first place trophy to the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The Crossbow Games promotes physical fitness and fosters a sense of community among all squadrons across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 21:56
    VIRIN: 260116-F-PG418-8571
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, 2026 Winter Crossbow Games [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

