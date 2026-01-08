2026 Winter Crossbow Games

U.S. Air Force Col. Stephen Anderson, 633d Air Base Wing commander, delivers the opening remarks at the annual Winter Crossbow Games at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 16, 2026. The Crossbow Games are an annual competition which includes units from across JBLE building camaraderie and testing their physical fitness ensuring that we remain fit to fight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mikaela Smith)
