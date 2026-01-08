(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, right, presents a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. James Nartowicz, assigned to the 379th AEW A4 directorate, left, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. As the pinnacle of the enlisted force structure, chief master sergeants bear the responsibility of advising commanders, leading and managing teams, and bridging strategic plans with tactical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9482273
    VIRIN: 260109-F-PQ421-2026
    Resolution: 3580x2382
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects
    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFCENT, CENTCOM, Chief Release, CMSgt, promotion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery