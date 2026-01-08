AFCENT celebrates chief selects

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, right, presents a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. James Nartowicz, assigned to the 379th AEW A4 directorate, left, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. As the pinnacle of the enlisted force structure, chief master sergeants bear the responsibility of advising commanders, leading and managing teams, and bridging strategic plans with tactical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia)