AFCENT celebrates chief selects

U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Locke, 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, present a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. Sasha Alejandro, 379th AEW A1 directorate superintendent of manpower, personnel, and PERSCO, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. As the pinnacle of the enlisted force structure, chief master sergeants bear the responsibility of advising commanders, leading and managing teams, and bridging strategic plans with tactical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia) This photo has been modified for security purposes.