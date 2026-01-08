(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 2 of 6]

    AFCENT celebrates chief selects

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.09.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Col. Scott Johnson, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing deputy commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Locke, 379th Expeditionary Air Base Group senior enlisted leader, present a certificate of selection to chief master sergeant to Senior Master Sgt. Sasha Alejandro, 379th AEW A1 directorate superintendent of manpower, personnel, and PERSCO, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Jan. 9, 2025. As the pinnacle of the enlisted force structure, chief master sergeants bear the responsibility of advising commanders, leading and managing teams, and bridging strategic plans with tactical execution. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Garcia) This photo has been modified for security purposes.

    Date Taken: 01.09.2026
    Date Posted: 01.16.2026 05:55
    Photo ID: 9482274
    VIRIN: 260109-F-PQ421-2064
    Resolution: 5045x3357
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, AFCENT celebrates chief selects [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Joseph Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

